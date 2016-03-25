This week in music: 2010

Let's dip into the archives now and check out some news makers from six years ago.

The biggest news story of 2010 was the BP oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico.

Facebook reached a milestone with 500 million users

The biggest smartphone app of the year was Netflix app.

And plenty of people were downloading music. These were the songs at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 from this week in 2010.

At number five was Nothin' On You by B.o.B. featuring Bruno Mars.

The Black Eyed Peas were sitting in the number four position with Imma Be. The song's title is slang for "I am going to be".

In the number three spot was Break Your Heart by Taio Cruz and Ludacris. The song includes boasting lyrics about being a heartbreaker rather than being heartbroken.

A country crossover hit was at number two. Lady Antebellum won four Grammys for the song including Song of the Year and Record of the Year. It's considered one of the group's signature songs.

And in the top spot was Rihanna with Rude Boy. It spent five weeks at number one was was the sixth chart topping hit for Rihanna.

That's this week in music from 2010.

