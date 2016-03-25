March 28 celebrity birthdays - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

March 28 celebrity birthdays

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
Let's check the March 28 birthday list.

She's a country music superstar and actress who has scored 40 number one hits including: How Blue, Whoever 's in New England, Little Rock and Does He Love You. Reba McEntire is 61 today.

She's the first recording artist in history to have three singles sell over four million copies each online. Her hits include: Just Dance, Poker Face and Born This Way. Lady Gaga is 30 today.

He's an actor who has starred in several comedies including Wedding Crashers, The Break Up and Old School.  Vince Vaughn is 46 today.

He's a country artist who's known for hits like These Are My People, Farmer's Daughter and Take a Back Road. Rodney Atkins is 47 today,

