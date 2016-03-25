FIRST ALERT: Cold and windy morning to give way to sunny afterno - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

FIRST ALERT: Cold and windy morning to give way to sunny afternoon

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)

It is Friday, March 25, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Waking up Friday it will be noticeably cooler, in fact it will be near freezing in some areas. Brian suggests pulling out the coat as you head to door, because north winds will make it feel colder. By lunchtime the sky should clear and the winds will be calming down. FIRST ALERT: While Easter morning looks dry, storms may move in that afternoon.

Making Headlines:

Under Investigation: Authorities in Williamson County are searching for a man after he was caught on camera allegedly attempting rob a store with a gun. Police say the clerk at  the "Corner Cooler" saw the would-be robber holding a gun at his side as he knocked on the drive through window.

Confirmed deaths: U.S. officials confirmed at least two Americans were killed in Tuesday's terror attacks in Brussels. Their names were withheld pending notification of kin.

High profile visit:  U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry is holding counter-terrorism talks in Brussels today after attacks in the city that killed 31 people and wounded 270.

Cost increase: Students at SIU Carbondale can expect higher tuition in the fall of 2016. This comes after a a 3 percent tuition increase was approved by the Board of Trustees.

Sweet 16: More March Madness is planned today as the north and east finish up sweet sixteen play in the NCAA tournament. The first set of Sweet 16 games were all double-digit wins

