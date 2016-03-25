Caught on Camera: Attempted armed robbery in Colp, Ill.

Authorities in Williamson County are searching for a man after he was caught on camera allegedly attempting rob a store with a gun.

Police were called to the "Corner Cooler" at the corner of N Mayor Caliper Drive and Herrin Road in Colp Ill. around 10 p.m. Thursday night after the clerk working at the small liquor store called to report an armed man was outside of the building.

The Cooler has several security cameras installed, and police say the clerk saw the would-be robber holding a gun at his side as he knocked on the drive through window.

The clerk says the man ran to the southwest when he saw the clerk on the phone with authorities.

About 10 squad cars between the Williamson County sheriff's office and Carterville Police Department responded.

Officers conducted a search of the neighborhood with a K-9 unit. However, they were not able to locate the man.

The Cooler is known for being a literal drive-through, with garage doors on each side through which customers usually pull up to, to make purchases without leaving their car.

On Thursday night, the garage doors were locked, and final sales of the evening were being made through a smaller window on the side of the building.

Police say the man is of medium build, was wearing what appeared to be a camouflage winter coat, blue jeans, white gloves, and white, worn out tennis shoes.

Owners of the Cooler say they believed they recognized the coat as belonging to one of their more frequent customers.

Anyone with information on this attempted robbery is asked to call the Williamson County Sheriff's office.

