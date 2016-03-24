JALC Community Health Education Complex reopens after renovation - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

JALC Community Health Education Complex reopens after renovations

Written by Tori Bowden, Producer
Renovations to the aquatic center include a new roof, painting the pool, and remodeling the locker rooms. (Source: Giacomo Luca/KFVS) Renovations to the aquatic center include a new roof, painting the pool, and remodeling the locker rooms. (Source: Giacomo Luca/KFVS)
CARTERVILLE, IL (KFVS) -

The Community Health Education Complex (CHEC), run by John A. Logan Community College, held its grand reopening on Thursday, March 24. The complex had been closed for renovations to the aquatic center. Those improvements include replacing the roof, painting the pool, and remodeling the locker rooms.

The public was invited for an open house. Free health screenings, live music, fitness classes, and free food were all available for the day.

"We like to emphasize, John A. Logan is a community college and we are the community health education complex," CHEC director Bradley Griffith said. "So, we're not just for students like some people may think. We serve a wide range of patrons and we really want everybody in the community to come and visit with us, exercise, and improve their health here."

College president Ronald House was present to give introductions and acknowledgments. Art instructor Drew Tucker was also thanked for painting the Logan logo on the wall of the aquatics center.

