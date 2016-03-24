Dexter's 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' campaign a success - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Dexter's 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' campaign a success

Written by Brittany Myers, Content Specialist
DEXTER, MO (KFVS) -

Dexter's participation in the "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' campaign involving cracking down substance-impaired drivers was a major success over the St. Patrick's Day holiday.

Dexter police report that between March 17-20, 32 citations and 53 warnings were issued during the enforcement period.

"I am proud of our officers for their hard work and dedication to making our region's roadways safer," said Lieutenant J.T. Benton.

"Substance-impaired driving is more than a reckless choice by a few individuals. Each year, substance-impaired driving costs the lives of thousands on America's highways. In 2015, there were 163 fatalities and 575 serious injuries that involved at least one substance-impaired driver. That equates to one substance-impaired driving fatality every two days."

Dexter Police along with 10,000 other law enforcement joined forced with the National Highway Traffic Administration in this years 'Driver Sober or Get Pulled Over' campaign.

