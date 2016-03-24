Chelsea Cureton signs with Mineral Area College for volleyball

When you love what you do, you never want to have to give it up.

For Chelsea Cureton, she loves to play volleyball, and gets to continue that when she heads off to college.

Cureton signed to play volleyball for Mineral Area College on Thursday and couldn't be more excited.

"I knew that I wanted to continue playing volleyball. I didn't exactly know where," Cureton said with a smile. "After club ball, I contacted Tim Copeland and after meeting with him, I was really excited about going to his tryouts and playing with the team. After talking to them, I loved it and he asked me if I wanted to sign and I did."

The Woodland senior will miss the time spent with her teachers, coaches and teammates, but is excited to be playing close to home where she'll have a great support system.

