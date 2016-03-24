Wappapello Lake Cruise-in planned for April - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Wappapello Lake Cruise-in planned for April

Written by Brian Heisserer, Executive Producer
Connect

Car guys and outdoors men will get a chance to enjoy each other’s passions at Wappapello Lake on Saturday, April 23rd.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Wappapello lake, and the Heartland Cruisers Car Club will host Cruise-in that day from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The family-oriented even will be open for muscle cars, sports cars, large custom trucks, custom imports, mini-trucks, classic trucks, jeeps, and classic cars.

There will be a 50/50 raffle and food vendors will be at the event.

The Redman Creek Recreation area will be the site of the event.

For more information about the Cruise-In, please contact Park Ranger Aaron Winchester at the Wappapello Lake Management Office at (573) 222-8562, Mr. Mark Crisel of the Heartland Cruisers at (573) 222-3516, or by visiting the lake’s facebook page.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    Reports: Austin bombings suspect dead

    Reports: Austin bombings suspect dead

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 5:54 AM EDT2018-03-21 09:54:40 GMT

    The suspect is believed to be involved in a series of bombings in and near Austin, TX, that took place from March 2 to March 20.

    The suspect is believed to be involved in a series of bombings in and near Austin, TX, that took place from March 2 to March 20.

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

  • Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:00 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:00:25 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:49 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:49:19 GMT

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly