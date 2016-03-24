Wappapello Lake Cruise-in planned for April

Car guys and outdoors men will get a chance to enjoy each other’s passions at Wappapello Lake on Saturday, April 23rd.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Wappapello lake, and the Heartland Cruisers Car Club will host Cruise-in that day from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The family-oriented even will be open for muscle cars, sports cars, large custom trucks, custom imports, mini-trucks, classic trucks, jeeps, and classic cars.

There will be a 50/50 raffle and food vendors will be at the event.

The Redman Creek Recreation area will be the site of the event.

For more information about the Cruise-In, please contact Park Ranger Aaron Winchester at the Wappapello Lake Management Office at (573) 222-8562, Mr. Mark Crisel of the Heartland Cruisers at (573) 222-3516, or by visiting the lake’s facebook page.

