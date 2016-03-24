City-County Spring Clean Up Day set for April in Paducah, KY - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

City-County Spring Clean Up Day set for April in Paducah, KY

Written by Michael Bowling, Content Specialist
Connect
The 2016 City-County Spring Clean Up Day is set to be held in Paducah on Saturday, April 16. (Source: KFVS) The 2016 City-County Spring Clean Up Day is set to be held in Paducah on Saturday, April 16. (Source: KFVS)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

The 2016 City-County Spring Clean Up Day is set to be held in Paducah on Saturday, April 16. 

Residents of Paducah and the surrounding McCracken County will be able to use this event as an opportunity to dispose of a variety of waste they may have in their possessions, including, but not limited to, household hazardous waste, ammunition, household trash, and expired medications. 

The Republican Services transfer station, located at 829 Burnett Street in Paducah, will be the location at which residents can drop off and dispose of such waste from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 16. 

Sensitive documents can also be brought to be shredded at the event, thanks to a partnership this year with Shred-It. 

Among the items not accepted at the event this year are medical or commercial waste. 

Drivers headed to the event are asked to enter from North 10th Street off of Park Avenue in order to keep traffic from becoming congested, and it should be noted that traffic will not be permitted to enter from North 8th or 9th Streets. 

Those wishing to dispose of waste at the event will need to present some form of proper identification to verify residency within McCracken County, such as a valid driver's license. 

More information about the City-County Spring Clean Up Day can be found by visiting http://www.paducahky.gov/, or by calling the City of Paducah Engineering-Public Works Department at 270-444-8567. 

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    Reports: Austin bombings suspect dead

    Reports: Austin bombings suspect dead

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 5:54 AM EDT2018-03-21 09:54:40 GMT

    The suspect is believed to be involved in a series of bombings in and near Austin, TX, that took place from March 2 to March 20.

    The suspect is believed to be involved in a series of bombings in and near Austin, TX, that took place from March 2 to March 20.

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

  • Akron couple faces felony after 2-year-old daughter froze to death on porch

    Akron couple faces felony after 2-year-old daughter froze to death on porch

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 4:45 AM EDT2018-03-21 08:45:56 GMT
    Tierra M. Williams, 22, and Dariaun D. Parker, 24, of Akron, have been charged with felony child endangering. (Source: Akron Police Department)Tierra M. Williams, 22, and Dariaun D. Parker, 24, of Akron, have been charged with felony child endangering. (Source: Akron Police Department)

    Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.

    Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.

    •   
Powered by Frankly