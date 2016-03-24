City-County Spring Clean Up Day set for April in Paducah, KY

The 2016 City-County Spring Clean Up Day is set to be held in Paducah on Saturday, April 16. (Source: KFVS)

The 2016 City-County Spring Clean Up Day is set to be held in Paducah on Saturday, April 16.

Residents of Paducah and the surrounding McCracken County will be able to use this event as an opportunity to dispose of a variety of waste they may have in their possessions, including, but not limited to, household hazardous waste, ammunition, household trash, and expired medications.

The Republican Services transfer station, located at 829 Burnett Street in Paducah, will be the location at which residents can drop off and dispose of such waste from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 16.

Sensitive documents can also be brought to be shredded at the event, thanks to a partnership this year with Shred-It.

Among the items not accepted at the event this year are medical or commercial waste.

Drivers headed to the event are asked to enter from North 10th Street off of Park Avenue in order to keep traffic from becoming congested, and it should be noted that traffic will not be permitted to enter from North 8th or 9th Streets.

Those wishing to dispose of waste at the event will need to present some form of proper identification to verify residency within McCracken County, such as a valid driver's license.

More information about the City-County Spring Clean Up Day can be found by visiting http://www.paducahky.gov/, or by calling the City of Paducah Engineering-Public Works Department at 270-444-8567.

