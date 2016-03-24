Tax levy extended to pay for school repairs at Meadow Heights

Residents of Bollinger and Cape Girardeau County have voted "yes" for a levy tax, which would help schools.

The tax will expire in 2026, but school leaders hope people will be willing to keep paying to help their schools.

Because it has been extended for five more years, the tax will generate $650,000.

We talked to school leaders back in March about the tax.

Superintendent Andrew Comstock hoped to put that money into their outdated school.

District Superintendent Andrew Comstock said the bond issue will not raise taxes in the district, it is an extension of 35-cent tax levy.

School leaders say the tax dollars will be put towards necessary building improvements.

"Without this money then we would have to use operating funds to do these repairs. When you have to use operating funds to do capital project repairs, it limits the services and things that you can do for the students,” Comstock said.

Things on the list include repairing the gymnasium roof and another entrance to the school parking lot to relieve congestion.

Another priority would be to install backup generators, in which case the school could be used as a community shelter during power outages.

"By putting in a community shelter, if the school and the surrounding communities did not have power, we have a place where people can come and get warmth,” Comstock said.

Some parents agree these changes are vital, especially with their current security system.

Katherine Kiel has three kids in the district.

"They should be stricter about who can just walk into the school and who can't. Like I said, anyone can just go in or with a weapon,” said Katherine Kiel.

Comstock said Kiel's children and the rest of the student body deserve to feel safe and proud of their school.

If voters didn't approve the borrowing plan, the district would have had to tap into its operating budget to make the payments.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved