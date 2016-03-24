Tax levy extended to pay for school repairs at Meadow Heights - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Tax levy extended to pay for school repairs at Meadow Heights

(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
(KFVS) -

Residents of Bollinger and Cape Girardeau County have voted "yes" for a levy tax, which would help schools.

The tax will expire in 2026, but school leaders hope people will be willing to keep paying to help their schools.

Because it has been extended for five more years, the tax will generate $650,000.

We talked to school leaders back in March about the tax.

Superintendent Andrew Comstock hoped to put that money into their outdated school.

District Superintendent Andrew Comstock said the bond issue will not raise taxes in the district, it is an extension of 35-cent tax levy.

School leaders say the tax dollars will be put towards necessary building improvements.

"Without this money then we would have to use operating funds to do these repairs. When you have to use operating funds to do capital project repairs, it limits the services and things that you can do for the students,” Comstock said.

Things on the list include repairing the gymnasium roof and another entrance to the school parking lot to relieve congestion.

Another priority would be to install backup generators, in which case the school could be used as a community shelter during power outages.

"By putting in a community shelter, if the school and the surrounding communities did not have power, we have a place where people can come and get warmth,” Comstock said.

Some parents agree these changes are vital, especially with their current security system.

Katherine Kiel has three kids in the district.

"They should be stricter about who can just walk into the school and who can't. Like I said, anyone can just go in or with a weapon,” said Katherine Kiel.

Comstock said Kiel's children and the rest of the student body deserve to feel safe and proud of their school.

If voters didn't approve the borrowing plan, the district would have had to tap into its operating budget to make the payments.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    Reports: Austin bombings suspect dead

    Reports: Austin bombings suspect dead

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 5:54 AM EDT2018-03-21 09:54:40 GMT

    The suspect is believed to be involved in a series of bombings in and near Austin, TX, that took place from March 2 to March 20.

    The suspect is believed to be involved in a series of bombings in and near Austin, TX, that took place from March 2 to March 20.

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

  • Akron couple faces felony after 2-year-old daughter froze to death on porch

    Akron couple faces felony after 2-year-old daughter froze to death on porch

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 4:45 AM EDT2018-03-21 08:45:56 GMT
    Tierra M. Williams, 22, and Dariaun D. Parker, 24, of Akron, have been charged with felony child endangering. (Source: Akron Police Department)Tierra M. Williams, 22, and Dariaun D. Parker, 24, of Akron, have been charged with felony child endangering. (Source: Akron Police Department)

    Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.

    Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.

Powered by Frankly