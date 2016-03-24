Three Rivers College moves HiSET test to Sikeston for April date

The location for the next HiSET test at Three Rivers College has been changed to Sikeston for the month of April. (Source: KFVS)

The location for the next HiSET test at Three Rivers College has been changed to Sikeston for the month of April.

The High School Equivalence Test, which is usually held on the college's Poplar Bluff campus once a month, will be held on the Sikeston campus at 1400 S. Main from 8 am to 4 pm on Saturday, April 16.

Diane Patterson, TRC's Testing Center coordinator, says that the move is meant to allow people in the area to take the test at a closer location than where would normally be the case.

Those interested in taking the test must schedule beforehand, after which the test must be taken as a whole within 12 months.

A fee of $60 must be paid to the state of Missouri in order to take the test, as well as an additional $7 per section testing fee.

To register and pay for the test, go to http://hiset.ets.org/.

You can also find out about signing up for HiSET classes to prepare for the test by calling the Poplar Bluff Adult Education and Literacy Center at 573-686-2011.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.