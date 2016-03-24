Man arrested for alleged theft of gun, cash from Mississippi Co. - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man arrested for alleged theft of gun, cash from Mississippi Co. home

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
Terry Woods (Source: Mississippi County Sheriff's Department) Terry Woods (Source: Mississippi County Sheriff's Department)
ANNISTON, MO (KFVS) -

Authorities have arrested a man accused of breaking into a home in Mississippi County, Missouri and stealing a gun and some cash.

According to Mississippi County Sheriff Keith Moore, an investigation started on March 8 when a resident of Mississippi County called and reported someone had broke into his home located in the Anniston area.

The owner told a deputy that a pistol and cash were taken from his home.

After investigating, deputies learned that Terry Woods broke into a home located in the Anniston area.

The front door was damaged and a window was busted out. A pistol and some cash was taken from the home.

Terry Woods was taken to the Mississippi County Detention Center for burglary, theft/stealing of a firearm, theft/stealing of cash, property damage, and felon in possession of a firearm.

His bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety.

