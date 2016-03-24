Malden voters to decide on transportation sales tax increase

Voters in Malden, Missouri will soon decide on a transportation sales tax increase.

The city clerk said neighborhood roads are in poor condition, with lots of potholes and thinning asphalt.

City leaders say there's not enough money in the budget to fix the roads, so they hope voters will approve a half percent sales tax increase to cover the costs.

The proposal is on the April 5 ballot.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.