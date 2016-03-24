3 arrested in connection to thefts at ATV business in Sikeston, MO

Three men from Sikeston have been arrested in connection to a theft that occurred earlier this month at an ATV business.

On March 8, B&B Boats and Bikes, located 110 Missouri Street in Sikeston, was burglarized.

The offenders pried a door open in the early morning hours and went into the business.

While inside the thieves took a small amount of cash stole a total of 4 four-wheelers.

The owners estimated the value of the four ATVs to be in excess of $43,000.

Additionally, employees reported that more than $3,000 in property damage occurred during the break-in.

Sikeston DPS detectives have been investigating this burglary since that time.

On March 22, investigators developed enough information to arrest three subjects in connection to the theft.

Timothy Lawrence, 20, Timothy Johnson, 19, and Troey McDonnold, 19, all of Sikeston, were arrested and subsequently charged with burglary, theft/stealing in excess of $25,000, and property damage.

Lawrence and McDonnold have a $50,000 cash or surety bond, while Johnson has a $50,000 cash only bond.

