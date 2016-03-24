3 arrested in connection to thefts at ATV business in Sikeston, - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

3 arrested in connection to thefts at ATV business in Sikeston, MO

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
Connect
Timothy Johnson (Source: Sikeston Department of Public Safety) Timothy Johnson (Source: Sikeston Department of Public Safety)
Troey McDonnold (Source: Sikeston Department of Public Safety) Troey McDonnold (Source: Sikeston Department of Public Safety)
Timothy Lawrence (Source: Sikeston Department of Public Safety) Timothy Lawrence (Source: Sikeston Department of Public Safety)
SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) -

Three men from Sikeston have been arrested in connection to a theft that occurred earlier this month at an ATV business.

On March 8, B&B Boats and Bikes, located 110 Missouri Street in Sikeston, was burglarized.

The offenders pried a door open in the early morning hours and went into the business.

While inside the thieves took a small amount of cash stole a total of 4 four-wheelers.

The owners estimated the value of the four ATVs to be in excess of $43,000.

Additionally, employees reported that more than $3,000 in property damage occurred during the break-in.

Sikeston DPS detectives have been investigating this burglary since that time.

On March 22, investigators developed enough information to arrest three subjects in connection to the theft.

Timothy Lawrence, 20, Timothy Johnson, 19, and Troey McDonnold, 19, all of Sikeston, were arrested and subsequently charged with burglary, theft/stealing in excess of $25,000, and property damage.

Lawrence and McDonnold have a $50,000 cash or surety bond, while Johnson has a $50,000 cash only bond.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    Reports: Austin bombings suspect dead

    Reports: Austin bombings suspect dead

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 5:54 AM EDT2018-03-21 09:54:40 GMT

    The suspect is believed to be involved in a series of bombings in and near Austin, TX, that took place from March 2 to March 20.

    The suspect is believed to be involved in a series of bombings in and near Austin, TX, that took place from March 2 to March 20.

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

  • Akron couple faces felony after 2-year-old daughter froze to death on porch

    Akron couple faces felony after 2-year-old daughter froze to death on porch

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 4:45 AM EDT2018-03-21 08:45:56 GMT
    Tierra M. Williams, 22, and Dariaun D. Parker, 24, of Akron, have been charged with felony child endangering. (Source: Akron Police Department)Tierra M. Williams, 22, and Dariaun D. Parker, 24, of Akron, have been charged with felony child endangering. (Source: Akron Police Department)

    Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.

    Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.

Powered by Frankly