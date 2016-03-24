Sikeston rodeo moves into 3rd night with bullfighting, Dwight Yoakam

The 64th annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo kicks off on Wednesday.

This year's concert lineup includes Dwight Yoakam.

The list of acts includes:

Wednesday, Aug. 10 - Chase Rice

Thursday, Aug. 11 - Granger Smith

Friday, Aug. 12 - Dwight Yoakam

Saturday, Aug. 13 - Frankie Ballard

Bullfighting will return to the rodeo again this year.

In fact, there will be two nights of bullfighting. On Thursday, cowboys will look to duke it out in the long round bullfighting competition and Friday is the short round bullfighting competition.

Wednesday night the the first 2,000 people who enter the gates on will receive a sticker in support of Law Enforcement appreciation night.

Saturday is Domestic Awareness Night.

For more information on times and ticket prices, you can click here.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.