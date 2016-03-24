Sikeston rodeo moves into 3rd night with bullfighting, Dwight Yo - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Sikeston rodeo moves into 3rd night with bullfighting, Dwight Yoakam

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) -

The 64th annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo kicks off on Wednesday.

This year's concert lineup includes Dwight Yoakam.

The list of acts includes:

  • Wednesday, Aug. 10 - Chase Rice
  • Thursday, Aug. 11 - Granger Smith
  • Friday, Aug. 12 - Dwight Yoakam
  • Saturday, Aug. 13 - Frankie Ballard

Bullfighting will return to the rodeo again this year.

In fact, there will be two nights of bullfighting. On Thursday, cowboys will look to duke it out in the long round bullfighting competition and Friday is the short round bullfighting competition.

Wednesday night the the first 2,000 people who enter the gates on will receive a sticker in support of Law Enforcement appreciation night.

Saturday is Domestic Awareness Night.

For more information on times and ticket prices, you can click here.

