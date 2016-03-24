Afternoon Newsletter: Thursday, March 24

Good afternoon. Here’s a glance at what’s happening in your world today.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A chance of rain continues for parts of the Heartland. Temperatures could dip below freezing overnight, so be sure to cover up tender plants. CLICK HERE for your full First Alert Forecast.

NEW: SCHOOLS ON LOCKDOWN AGAIN: For the second time in a week, schools in Doniphan are on lockdown because of an unidentified threat. Police did say both incidents were caused by the same suspect, who has not been named. CLICK HERE for the latest details.

SCHOOL SECURITY TAX: Missouri lawmakers are pushing for a tax that would help boost security at certain schools. Allison Twaits will have this story on Heartland News Now @ 4, and 6.

BRUSSELS TERROR ATTACKS: Investigators are now searching for a second suspect in the bombing at a Belgian subway station. The recent attacks overseas are adding more urgency to security at the upcoming Boston Marathon. CLICK HERE for the full story.

WATCH: VIRAL WEDDING ANNOUNCEMENT: A couple parodied “Love is an Open Door” from “Frozen” to tell their friends that they were engaged. This one is a must see! CLICK HERE to watch the viral video.

Catch these stories and more on Heartland News Now @ 4, 5, 6, and 10, and on Heartland News at 9 on Fox 23.

PROGRAMMING NOTE: Due to March Madness, Heartland News at 6 will air on The CW. Heartland News at 10 will air after the basketball games.

You can stream the newscast on your desktop here (http://bit.ly/1GRAYaq), or on your mobile device here (http://bit.ly/18Og2WT).