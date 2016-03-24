Do you know what's in your chocolate?

That chocolate you’re putting into your family’s Easter baskets may contain something not listed on the label.

Like the heavy metals lead and cadmium, which are found in batteries.

That’s according to a California-based health watchdog group called As You Sow.

The group had 50 types of chocolate products tested, including chocolate bunnies and eggs.

Those tests came back to show that 35 of those 50 products contain these metals.

But here’s what’s more alarming.

In California, the state has a legal limit on how much of this stuff can be in what we ingest.

As You Sow says that some of the chocolate contained more than three times California’s legal limit.

Chronic cadmium exposure has been linked to kidney, liver and bone damage.

Health officials with the group say that there is no safe level of lead for children.

In fact, lead exposure has been linked to learning disabilities and decreased IQ.

We’ve learned the group has since filed notices with several of the chocolate makers; including Hersey’s, Lindt, Kroger and Ghirardelli; for not providing consumers with a warning on their labels.

According to CBS News, the National Confection Association released the following statement:

"Consumers can rest assured that our products are safe, and that our industry adheres to all government regulations. All foods that are grown in nature contain small amounts of elements/minerals, such as cadmium and lead, which occur naturally in all soils because they are found in the Earth’s crust. Some minerals – like cadmium and lead – are found naturally in many foods, including seafood, peanuts, potatoes, grains, leafy vegetables and – sometimes – cocoa beans."

To check your chocolate and see where it stands on the list click here.

