Do you know what's in your chocolate?

Written by Emily Moore, Producer
(Source: AP Images) (Source: AP Images)
(KFVS) -

That chocolate youre putting into your familys Easter baskets may contain something not listed on the label.

Like the heavy metals lead and cadmium, which are found in batteries.

Thats according to a California-based health watchdog group called As You Sow.

The group had 50 types of chocolate products tested, including chocolate bunnies and eggs.

Those tests came back to show that 35 of those 50 products contain these metals.

But heres whats more alarming.

In California, the state has a legal limit on how much of this stuff can be in what we ingest.

As You Sow says that some of the chocolate contained more than three times Californias legal limit.

Chronic cadmium exposure has been linked to kidney, liver and bone damage.

Health officials with the group say that there is no safe level of lead for children.

In fact, lead exposure has been linked to learning disabilities and decreased IQ. 

Weve learned the group has since filed notices with several of the chocolate makers; including Herseys, Lindt, Kroger and Ghirardelli; for not providing consumers with a warning on their labels.

According to CBS News, the National Confection Association released the following statement:

"Consumers can rest assured that our products are safe, and that our industry adheres to all government regulations. All foods that are grown in nature contain small amounts of elements/minerals, such as cadmium and lead, which occur naturally in all soils because they are found in the Earth’s crust. Some minerals – like cadmium and lead – are found naturally in many foods, including seafood, peanuts, potatoes, grains, leafy vegetables and – sometimes – cocoa beans."

To check your chocolate and see where it stands on the list click here

    Reports: Austin bombings suspect dead

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 5:54 AM EDT2018-03-21 09:54:40 GMT

    The suspect is believed to be involved in a series of bombings in and near Austin, TX, that took place from March 2 to March 20.

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

  • Akron couple faces felony after 2-year-old daughter froze to death on porch

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 4:45 AM EDT2018-03-21 08:45:56 GMT
    Tierra M. Williams, 22, and Dariaun D. Parker, 24, of Akron, have been charged with felony child endangering. (Source: Akron Police Department)Tierra M. Williams, 22, and Dariaun D. Parker, 24, of Akron, have been charged with felony child endangering. (Source: Akron Police Department)

    Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.

