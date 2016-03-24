New Releases: ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' and 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2'

Flying into theaters this week is two new releases that are generating quite a lot of buzz.

The big player of the weekend is without a doubt the long-awaited follow up to DC Comics Man of Steel.

With a budget of over $250 million, Warner Brothers is hoping to launch a new movie universe with the release of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Following the incredibly battle with General Zod that decimated Metropolis, Superman has become a massive source of controversy throughout the world.

Convinced Superman is a danger to society, Bruce Wayne takes the mantle of Batman once again to right Superman’s wrongs and keep the meta-human in check.

Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Jesse Eisenberg, Diane Lane, Laurence Fishburne, Jeremy Irons, Holly Hunter, and Gal Gadot star in the film that pits some of pop-cultures most iconic faces against each other.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice is rated PG-13 for intense sequences of violence and action throughout, and some sensuality; with a run time of 153 minutes.

Next up is the sequel to one of the most successful romantic comedies of all-time, My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2.

Releasing more than 14 years after the first, HBO Films has brought together most of the original cast to try and recapture what made the original so unique and successful.

Toula Portokalos, still working in her parents’ Greek restaurant, struggles with her growing daughter and marital issues.

When her parents found out they were never fully married, another Greek wedding is in the works with the hope it will bring the family back together.

Nia Vardalos, John Corbett, Michael Constantine, Lainie Kazan, Andrea Martin, Gia Carides, and Joey Fatone star in this romantic-comedy from director Kirk Jones (Nanny McPhee).

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 is rated PG-13 for suggestive material; with a run time of 94 minutes.

Here is a list of this week’s newest releases and theater counts courtesy of Box Office Mojo:

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice 4,100+

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3,000+



The first week of April bring one new wide release to the domestic market.

Gods Not Dead 2 follows a high school teacher whose stance on religion gets her in trouble and threatens to expel God from the public once and for all.

