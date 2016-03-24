KY unemployment rate up from 2015 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

KY unemployment rate up from 2015

Posted by Roger Seay, News Director
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
(KFVS) -

The unemployment rates rose in 114 Kentucky counties between February of this year and 2015 according to the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet. 

In the Purchase and Pennyrile sections in the western part of the state, the rates where up about 1 percent from last year.

Caldwell County stands at 6.7 percent, Lyon County at 7.7 percent,  Livingston County 9.3 percent,  Trigg at 7 percent,  Ballard 10.4 percent, Calloway 5.8 percent, Carlisle 8.2 percent, Fulton 7.8 percent, Graves 7.1 percent, Hickman 6.9 percent, McCracken 6.8 percent and Marshall 6.9 percent.              

Woodford County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the Commonwealth at 3.9 percent. It was followed by Fayette and Oldham counties, 4.3 percent each; Shelby County, 4.5 percent; Franklin and Scott counties, 4.7 percent each; and Anderson, Boone, Campbell and Spencer counties, 4.8 percent each.

Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 21.6 percent. It was followed by Leslie County, 13.7 percent; Harlan County, 13.6 percent; Floyd County, 13.5 percent; Letcher County, 13.4 percent; Wolfe County, 13.3 percent; Elliott County, 13.1 percent; Knott County, 12.9 percent; and Lawrence and Owsley counties, 12.8 percent each.             

In contrast to the monthly national and state data, unemployment statistics for counties are not seasonally adjusted.

The comparable, unadjusted state unemployment rate for the state was 6.3 percent for February 2016, and 5.2 percent for the nation.

Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than actually to count people working.

Civilian labor force statistics include non-military workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work.

They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks.

The statistics in this news release are not seasonally adjusted because of the small sample size for each county. 

The data should only be compared to the same month in previous years.

Learn more about Kentucky labor market information at www.kylmi.ky.gov.

