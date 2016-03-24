Push to make Cardinals "official baseball team" of Missouri

A lawmaker is pushing to make the St. Louis Cardinals the official baseball team of the state of Missouri.

Representative Courtney Allen Curtis, a democrat representing a portion of St. Louis, introduced House Bill 2831 in early March.

The proposed legislation says the Cardinals can trace its history in Missouri back to 1882.

For that reason, the bill proposes the Cardinals should be known as the official baseball team for the state.

As for the Kansas City Royals, no lawmaker has pushed for similar legislation.

