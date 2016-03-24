Superintendent speaks out after lockdowns at Doniphan R-I schools

Police are currently investigating an incident at Doniphan R-1 School District.

The Doniphan R-1 School district operated under a lockdown on Thursday, March 24 for the second time in a week.

The incident happened as buses were in the middle of unloading on Thursday morning.

Some parents think the district handled the lockdown too well.

We gave district officials the chance to defend themselves.

"It was a shooting threat, so we took that very serious," the superintendent of Doniphan schools, Jennifer Snyder, said.

Snyder said it's hard for her to understand why someone would make threats towards her schools.

"When the person calls it sounds like it's a male, like a younger person, and of course they aren't saying why they're calling in," she said.

This isn't the first time it has happened.

A week ago, police received the same 911 call, forcing school leaders to lock down all classrooms.

"We cannot just ignore those things. We take it very seriously," Snyder said. "That's our number one priority is students safety."

Many parents we talked to didn't want to go on camera, but said they weren't happy about the lack of information they received.

Snyder said in emergency situations like this, her district is required to follow all police orders.

"If they ask us not to release the information, then we're certainly not going to do that," she said. "We want them to have every opportunity to catch this person."

Moving forward, Synder said her plan is to upgrade the security in all buildings to make sure her students are safe.

"We're looking into purchasing the interactive systems where people have to be buzzed into the buildings the doors will be locked at all times," she said.

Snyder said during the lockdown all the schools were in secure mode, meaning all doors to the building and classrooms remained locked throughout the day.

Extra officers with the Doniphan Police Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol made extra patrols at each school as a safety precaution.

Snyder said the person responsible for disrupting the learning environment will be prosecuted to the fullest extent when they are caught.

