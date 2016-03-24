Spring storms make their appearance in the Heartland - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Spring storms make their appearance in the Heartland

Written by Rob Foote, Photojournalist
Connect
(Source: Rob Foote/KFVS) (Source: Rob Foote/KFVS)

In DuQuoin, Illinois, storms passed through Thursday morning, March 24.

Though not the most beautiful day, it is pretty warm out, but that will change overnight.

Stay connected with KFVS12 online and on air for important updates.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly