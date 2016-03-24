March 25 celebrity birthdays

If you're celebrating a birthday today you're celebrating it with two legendary recording artists.

He's sold over 250 million albums in his career which began in the late 1960's and continues today. His hits include: Philadelphia Freedom, Rocket Man, Candle in the Wind and many many other. Sir Elton John is 69 today.

She's known as the Queen of Soul who's hits include You Make Me Feel Like a Natural Woman and Respect. She has more than 15 Grammy Awards in her trophy case. Aretha Franklin is 74 today.

She's an actress best known for her role as Carrie Bradshaw in the HBO series Sex and the City. Sarah Jessica Parker is 51 today.

She's a race car driver who was named Indy Racing rookie of the year in 2005. She currently drives on the NASCAR circuit. Danica Patrick is 34 today.

He's a former heavyweight boxing champion from Kazakhstan. He won his first title in 2006 and didn't give up the belt until last November when he lost to Tyson Fury. That makes him one of the longest reigning heavyweight champions of all time. Wladimir Klitschko is

40 today.

