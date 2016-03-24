Grab the umbrella, jacket - FIRST ALERT FORECAST shows rainy, co - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Grab the umbrella, jacket - FIRST ALERT FORECAST shows rainy, cool Thursday

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
(Source: Rob Foote/KFVS) (Source: Rob Foote/KFVS)

It is Thursday, March 24, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Storms will move through the Heartland this morning right in time for your morning commute. These storms will bring some heavy downpours and lightning, and the possibility for damaging winds. Even though it will be mild as you walk out the door, don’t forget your jacket. Once the storms move through temperatures will be noticeably cooler and the wind will pick up. FIRST ALERT: Friday morning has the potential for a freeze.

Making Headlines:

Manhunt continues: Investigators are now searching for a second suspect involved in Tuesday's Brussels subway attack and is believed to be alive. The man was spotted on surveillance cameras in the Brussels metro on Tuesday carrying a large bag.

Fatal crash: Authorities are investigating after a man was killed in a pickup truck versus semi crash. The accident happened on US 62 near the Caldwel-Lyon county line when 49-year-old Michael Lefan, of Eddyville, Ky., crossed the center line and drove into the path of an oncoming semi.

Storm spotter:  If you've ever wanted to be a trained storm spotter for the National Weather Service, you have a chance in Du Quoin today. Things you will learn include: how to identify potential severe weather features and what information the NWS needs you to report and how to report it.

Under investigation: Two pieces of debris recently discovered along the coast of Mozambique are "highly likely" to have come from missing Malaysia Airlines Flight 370, Australian and Malaysian officials said Thursday.

Join us on the Breakfast Show for these top stories and more.

