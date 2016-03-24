March 24 celebrity birthdays

Let's check the morning birthday list.

You know him for his role as Sheldon on the CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory. It's a role that's netted him two Emmy Awards for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. Jim Parsons is 43 today.

She's an actress who won critical acclaim for her roles in Zero Dark Thirty, The Help and Tree of Life. Her most recent role was that of Melissa Lewis in The Martian. Jessica Chastain is 39 today.

He set all-time NFL records for most career passing yards and most career passing touchdowns.

He led the Colts to a Super Bowl title and just a little over the month ago he quarterbacked the Broncos to a Super Bowl victory. Peyton Manning is 41 OR 40 today.

He was born Mark Calaway and he's a four-time World Heavyweight Wrestling Champion. You may know him as The Undertaker and he's 51 today.

