NWS offers storm spotter training in Du Quoin

If you've ever wanted to be a trained storm spotter for the National Weather Service today's your chance.

There's a training class Thursday, March 24, 2016 at 6:00 p.m. at the Du Quoin City Hall, located at 28 South Washington Street in Du Quoin.

The National Weather Service relies on trained volunteers to supplement Doppler Radar and satellite information on severe storms and tornadoes.

The storm spotter training is free, and typically takes about two hours.

As part of the training, you’ll learn:

How thunderstorms develop

How storms are structured

How to identify potential severe weather features

What information the NWS needs you to report and how to report it

Basic severe weather safety

The NWS has a network of between 350,000 and 400,000 dedicated volunteers nationwide, who take time out to learn about severe weather and how to detect it.

During severe weather situations, these storm spotters report back to the NWS to help them issue warnings for tornadoes, severe thunderstorms and flash floods.

The NWS says that in an average year about 10,000 severe thunderstorms, and more than a thousand tornadoes occur in the U.S.

Once you get this storm spotter training you can become a part of NWS Skywarn, but you could use what you’ve learned to help local EMS or just keep your family safe.

