KSP investigating deadly crash in Lyon Co., KY

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
LYON COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A man was killed in a pickup truck versus semi crash on Wednesday, March 23.

The accident happened on US 62 near the Caldwel-Lyon county line when 49-year-old Michael Lefan, of Eddyville, Ky., crossed the center line and drove into the path of an oncoming semi.

Lefan was driving eastbound on US 62 when he crossed into the path of 61-year-old Dennis Barlarge, of Effingham, Ill., who was driving a tractor trailer westbound on US 62.

It remains unknown why Lefan crossed the center line.

Lefan was transported to Caldwell County Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead by hospital doctors and the Caldwell County Coroner.

Barlage was not injured in the collision.

Lefan was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in this collision.

Trooper Derek Scott is continuing the death investigation and Trooper Jody Cash is conducting the collision reconstruction.

The KSP was assisted by the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement division of the Kentucky State Police, Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, Eddyville Police Department, Eddyville Fire Department, Kuttawa Fire Department, Lyon County EMS, Lyon County Rescue and the Caldwell County Coroner’s Office.

