ISP investigates deadly crash in Massac Co.

The Illinois State Police is investigating a deadly crash that occurred on New Columbia Road just south of Teague Hill Road in Massac County, Illinois on Wednesday, March 23.

Colby Lee Miller, 21 of Ullin, Illinois, was driving northbound on New Columbia Road just south of Teague Hill Road when he failed to negotiate a curve. Miller's vehicle exited the roadway to the left and became airborne.

The vehicle hit several trees before coming to rest on its top. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by the Massac County Coroner.

Miller was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the Illinois State Police District 22.

