Edible Book Festival returning to SIUC in April

Written by Michael Bowling, Content Specialist
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

The Edible Book Festival is returning to Southern Illinois University in Carbondale this April.

This is the event's sixth year, and will be held from 3 to 5 pm on April 4 in the first-floor rotundas of SIUC's Morris Library.

The object of the competition is to create a unique presentation based on classic novels or clever renditions of their titles, with a twist: each presentation must be edible. 

For example, some of the entries submitted in last year's event included "Jurassic Pork," which was ham-themed, and the cheese-inspired "Velvetateen Rabbit." 

Prizes are available for the winners in several category, including a Kindle E-Reader to the best-of-show winner. 

New in 2016 is a prize specifically available to competitors under the age of 18, dubbed the Future Saluki prize. 

The event is free for competitors of all ages, and is open to both students and non-students, with no need to pre-register. 

Competitors are asked to arrive with their edible entries to the library rotunda between 2 and 3 p.m. on the day of the event. 

For more information about the Edible Book Festival, visit http://www.lib.siu.edu/edible-book-festival, or send an email to Sarah Prindle at sprindle@lib.siu.edu. 

