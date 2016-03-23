Axe body spray causes church evacuation

A recent scare in Seattle, Washington is being blamed on a can of Axe body spray.

According to the Seattle Police Department's Facebook Page, police and the fire department evacuated a church in the University District on Friday, March 18.

Firefighters have evacuated church and daycare while investigating suspicious item 4500 blk of 16th Ave NE. pic.twitter.com/RzvczSuPKa — Seattle Fire Dept (@SeattleFire) March 18, 2016

The evacuation came after a report of a suspicious backpack producing "cough-inducing fumes" was found in a bathroom.

After clearing the building and blocking off roads, authorities found the culprit and posted it to social media.

SPD & @SeattleFire evac'd a church at 45th/16thNE on Fri following reports of fumes coming from a bag. The culprit: pic.twitter.com/qTFxTzTZEO — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) March 21, 2016

