Carbondale Chamber to hold Spring Home and Garden Expo

Now in its second year, the latest home improvement ideas and outdoor living products and services will be on display at the 2016 Southern Illinois Home and Garden Exposition, set for April 1 and 2 at the SIU Arena.

The show organized by the Carbondale Chamber of Commerce, will offer home owners, do-it-yourselfers and outdoor enthusiasts an opportunity to visit with area contractors, retailers and service providers offering a wide range of home and outdoor products and services.

The event will include more than 65 exhibitors on two levels of SIU Arena as well as several large outdoor exhibits.

Exposition hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults. Children 12 and under are free. Additional information about the show is available online at www.sihomeexpo.com or by calling the Carbondale Chamber of Commerce at 618-549-2146.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.