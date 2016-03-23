Jackson County Farm Bureau to sponsor 5K benefit event

The Jackson County Farm Bureau Women's Committee will sponsor it's first "Moooovin On Out 5K" to benefit the Alzheimer's Association on Saturday, April 2 which will start and end at Trico High School, Campbell Hill.

Advance registration for adults is $25, and for children under 12, $10. On site registration is $30 and t-shirts are available first come, first served. Breakfast will be available for $7. Packet pickup is at 7 a.m. and the start is at 8 a.m.

For more information and forms class 618-684-3129, www.jacksoncountyfarmbureau.com or Facebook.

