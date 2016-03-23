National Park Service celebrates 100 years - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

National Park Service celebrates 100 years

Written by Kadee Brosseau, Reporter
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
CARTER COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

The National Park Service is celebrating its centennial this year.

The Heartland is home to the Ozark National Scenic Riverways along the Current River. The area is federally protected land and managed by the National Park Service.

Park officials there said they’ll be celebrating all year long and giving people the chance to join in. However, they say preserving the parks isn’t only about giving people beautiful places to hike, camp and enjoy the outdoors' it’s also about preserving our heritage.

“We are preserving experiences, history, culture, natural resources that are really unmatched anywhere and they’re considered to be nationally significant,"  Dena Matteson said. "So, the National Park Service has an important job that, I think, is also a privilege to protect those places.”

Anyone interested in helping protect the parks can join in on a river clean-up day either on  April 22 and 23. Afterwards, there will be a celebration with entertainment and prizes.

Please call 573-323-4236 or visit www.nps.gov/ozar for more details.

There will be more events to commemorate the centennial throughout the year.

