Park Service conducts controlled burns

The National Parks Service is conducting controlled burns in the Ozarks National Scenic Riverways. Officials said they’ve set fire to about 5,000 acres.

Park officials said it’s all to help the ecosystem and to protect homes and historic sites from wildfires.

“The ecosystem has adapted and changed to an unnatural point over the last 100 years and what, on the ecological standpoint, what they’re trying to do is to get that back to a historic level, with the historic species and the historic species diversity,” Jay Yancick said.

The Carter County sheriff is reminding locals that just because the controlled burns are taking place doesn’t mean it’s safe for everyone to light fires.

Officials are asking locals to wait until the fire danger is lower to do individual burns.

