Park Service conducts controlled burns - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Park Service conducts controlled burns

Written by Kadee Brosseau, Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
CARTER COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

The National Parks Service is conducting controlled burns in the Ozarks National Scenic Riverways. Officials said they’ve set fire to about 5,000 acres.

Park officials said it’s all to help the ecosystem and to protect homes and historic sites from wildfires.  

“The ecosystem has adapted and changed to an unnatural point over the last 100 years and what, on the ecological standpoint, what they’re trying to do is to get that back to a historic level, with the historic species and the historic species diversity,” Jay Yancick said.

The Carter County sheriff is reminding locals that just because the controlled burns are taking place doesn’t mean it’s safe for everyone to light fires.

Officials are asking locals to wait until the fire danger is lower to do individual burns. 

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    Reports: Austin bombings suspect dead

    Reports: Austin bombings suspect dead

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 5:54 AM EDT2018-03-21 09:54:40 GMT

    The suspect is believed to be involved in a series of bombings in and near Austin, TX, that took place from March 2 to March 20.

    The suspect is believed to be involved in a series of bombings in and near Austin, TX, that took place from March 2 to March 20.

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

  • Akron couple faces felony after 2-year-old daughter froze to death on porch

    Akron couple faces felony after 2-year-old daughter froze to death on porch

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 4:45 AM EDT2018-03-21 08:45:56 GMT
    Tierra M. Williams, 22, and Dariaun D. Parker, 24, of Akron, have been charged with felony child endangering. (Source: Akron Police Department)Tierra M. Williams, 22, and Dariaun D. Parker, 24, of Akron, have been charged with felony child endangering. (Source: Akron Police Department)

    Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.

    Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.

Powered by Frankly