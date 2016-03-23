At least 1 dead in crash on US 62 in Lyon Co. KY, road closed - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

At least 1 dead in crash on US 62 in Lyon Co. KY, road closed

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
LYON COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Kentucky officials say at least one person has died in a fatality crash on US 62 in Lyon County at mile point 13.5.  

This is east of  I-69 and between  I-69 and the Lyon-Caldwell county line, and between Eddyville and Princeton.

The roadway is currently blocked due to a crash reconstruction investigation, and is expected to remain closed until approximately 7 or 8 p.m.

Motorists should detour via  I-69.

