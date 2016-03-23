Authorities perform sex offender compliance check in Cape Girardeau Co.

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's deputies, along with deputies with the U.S. Marshal Service, conducted a joint operation and sex offender compliance check throughout the county on Wednesday, March 23.

Authorities said the purpose of the operation was to verify addresses, employment, electronic contacts and that registered offenders' vehicles were registered accurately.

The check was also performed to make sure no offenders were living near parks or schools, along with other places that children are known to frequent.

Of the 164 registered sex offenders living who are required to be registered under Missouri State statutes, deputies made contact with 62 potential high-risk offenders, some of whom have prior convictions and other various violations.

Through the operation, deputies learned that six registered offenders were not in compliance with the statutes, and one felony arrest was made of an offender who had moved and had failed to register another address.

The other six offenders found to be non-compliant will be referred to the prosecuting attorney's office who will determine if any charges will be filed.

To report other violations of the Missouri Sex Offender Registry, authorities are asking people to contact the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office at (573)-243-3551 or by leaving an anonymous email at contactus@capecountysheriff.org. Residents and anyone else who wish to report any other cases can also send a private message on the office's Facebook page by clicking here.

