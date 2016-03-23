Former Cardinals catcher Joe Garagiola dead at 90

Former Cardinal legend and Arizona Diamondback radio announcer Joe Garagiola has died. He was 90 years old.

We are deeply saddened by the loss of baseball legend and former #Dbacks broadcaster Joe Garagiola. pic.twitter.com/ojaWGp05oC — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) March 23, 2016

Garagiola played in Major League baseball from 1946 to 1954, included a stint with the Cardinals as a catcher from 1946-51.

He was also well known for being one of the regular panelists of The Today Show for many years.

