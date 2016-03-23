Scott Co. man facing charges for using loaded handgun as a hamme - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Scott Co. man facing charges for using loaded handgun as a hammer at school

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
Connect
Jeffrey Grubbs (Source: Scott County Sheriff's Office) Jeffrey Grubbs (Source: Scott County Sheriff's Office)
BENTON, MO (KFVS) -

A Sikeston man is facing charges of unlawfully using a weapon and endangering the welfare of children after allegedly using a handgun as a hammer while around a group of juveniles.

Police were informed that a man carried a loaded gun onto the grounds of Kelly Schools in Benton, Mo., at a 4H meeting where several people, including juveniles, were congregating.

Witnesses say the man, identified as Jeffrey Kyle Grubbs, had pulled out the gun and began using it as a hammer while working on a school project with the juveniles.

Police made contact with Grubbs at his home in Sikeston and took the gun. Grubbs agreed to go to the Scott County Sheriff's Office for an interview.

Police say the gun had bullets loaded into the magazine but no rounds were chambered.

During the interview at the Sheriff's Office, Grubbs admitted to bringing the gun, while loaded, onto school grounds, and that while attempting to drive a thumbtack into a wooden plaque, he pulled the gun out and used the butt as a hammer.

He says that after hammering the thumbtack a handful of times, he felt compelled to unload the gun.

That's when he unloaded the magazine, put the bullets in his pocket, and continued using the gun as a hammer.

According to witnesses, two juveniles were near Grubbs when he was hammering before he removed the bullets, and his two children were at a table behind him.

It was acknowledged that if the gun had gone off, four juveniles could have potentially been injured.

Video of the incident was obtained by police that were consistent with what the witnesses told police.

Grubbs has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    Reports: Austin bombings suspect dead

    Reports: Austin bombings suspect dead

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 5:54 AM EDT2018-03-21 09:54:40 GMT

    The suspect is believed to be involved in a series of bombings in and near Austin, TX, that took place from March 2 to March 20.

    The suspect is believed to be involved in a series of bombings in and near Austin, TX, that took place from March 2 to March 20.

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

  • Akron couple faces felony after 2-year-old daughter froze to death on porch

    Akron couple faces felony after 2-year-old daughter froze to death on porch

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 4:45 AM EDT2018-03-21 08:45:56 GMT
    Tierra M. Williams, 22, and Dariaun D. Parker, 24, of Akron, have been charged with felony child endangering. (Source: Akron Police Department)Tierra M. Williams, 22, and Dariaun D. Parker, 24, of Akron, have been charged with felony child endangering. (Source: Akron Police Department)

    Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.

    Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.

Powered by Frankly