Rend Lake College hosts Children's Health Fair for local schoolchildren

Hundreds of local grade schoolers will soon be crowding the Rend Lake College campus for the Children’s Health Fair to learn about their bodies and how to stay healthy.

The event, geared toward kindergarteners through sixth graders, is slated for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, April 8 in the James “Hummer” Waugh Gymnasium.

The main event at the fair will be the Healthy Body Walk wherein the students will physically travel through the human body, interacting with exhibits and learning about the different systems.

RLC students in a variety of different health care programs will lead the students through the walk, teaching them healthy fitness and nutrition habits along the way.

Students will have their pick from 15 interactive exhibits spread across the gymnasium floor, including a fitness obstacle course, cycle fitness, Jiu Jitsu by iQ Athletics, Zumba, gaming and music fitness, and many more.



Some local grade school children took their first spin on a cycle bike during last year's fair. The bikes will be back by popular demand and will be one of 15 exhibits for the students to learn about health and wellness.

Beth Mandrell, Reference Librarian and event organizer, said all of the activities and exhibits will be geared toward children’s health.

“We are having cycle fitness, gaming fitness, and Jiu Jitsu exhibits back this year because they were so popular last year,” said Mandrell. “It is great that the students will actually be exercising and having fun with it at the same time.”

Representatives will also be in attendance from Franklin County Ag in the Classroom, the YMCA of Jefferson County, King’s Way Foods, the Boy Scouts and the Girl Scouts, 4H, the American Heart Association, and Good Samaritan Hospital.



RLC Allied Health students hosted a health and nutrition bingo game on the gym floor during last year's Health and Wellness Fair in April. It was just one of many interactive booths.

Several of the exhibitors will also host a presentation for the students. The topics and discussions will focus on a trip to the emergency room, meeting a doctor, internet safety, and anti-bullying.

RLC Associate Degree Nursing students will also be on hand with poster sessions to teach the students about a wide variety of health topics.

“In the ‘A Trip to the ER’ presentation, students will actually see the equipment used in an ER such as an AED machine, a backboard, and an oxygen mask,” said Mandrell. “The idea is to help them be less afraid if they should have to visit an ER.”

The fair is the result of a successful Health and Wellness Fair last year that was attended by over 350 area grade school students.

The goal this year is to help the students gain an early awareness of healthy lifestyle choices.

All activity booths will be located in Waugh Gymnasium, the Aquatic Center lobby, and outside, weather permitting.

Interested vendors and school officials may contact Beth Mandrell for more information at 618-437-5321, Ext. 1276 or mandrell@rlc.edu.

