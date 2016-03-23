3 arrested in southeast MO in connection to drug investigation

Three people were arrested last week in connection to an ongoing drug investigation in southeast Missouri.

On March 16, 2016, police in Kennett were following up on leads in a drug investigation when they performed a traffic stop on a car on Varner and N. Baldwin streets.

During the stop, a large undisclosed amount of methamphetamine was found in a hidden compartment in the vehicle, along with several bags of K2.

The street value of the recovered methamphetamine was estimated at $21,000.

Police arrested Gary King, of Hayti, Mo., and Emanuel Martinez, of Braggadocio, Mo.

Both were placed in custody at the Dunklin County Jail where they remain on a $150,000 bond.

Later during the investigation police in Kennett followed up with a search warrant for a local home.

The search warrant led to the arrest of Tory Cole for an undisclosed amount of K2.

He is being charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Police say the investigation is especially important due to the recent overdoses of K2.

Police are continuing this investigation with more arrest and search warrants expected soon.

