3 arrested in southeast MO in connection to drug investigation - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

3 arrested in southeast MO in connection to drug investigation

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
KENNETT, MO (KFVS) -

Three people were arrested last week in connection to an ongoing drug investigation in southeast Missouri.

On March 16, 2016, police in Kennett were following up on leads in a drug investigation when they performed a traffic stop on a car on Varner and N. Baldwin streets.

During the stop, a large undisclosed amount of methamphetamine was found in a hidden compartment in the vehicle, along with several bags of K2.

The street value of the recovered methamphetamine was estimated at $21,000. 

Police arrested Gary King, of Hayti, Mo., and Emanuel Martinez, of Braggadocio, Mo.

Both were placed in custody at the Dunklin County Jail where they remain on a $150,000 bond.

Later during the investigation police in Kennett followed up with a search warrant for a local home.

The search warrant led to the arrest of Tory Cole for an undisclosed amount of K2.

He is being charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Police say the investigation is especially important due to the recent overdoses of K2.

Police are continuing this investigation with more arrest and search warrants expected soon.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    Reports: Austin bombings suspect dead

    Reports: Austin bombings suspect dead

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 5:54 AM EDT2018-03-21 09:54:40 GMT

    The suspect is believed to be involved in a series of bombings in and near Austin, TX, that took place from March 2 to March 20.

    The suspect is believed to be involved in a series of bombings in and near Austin, TX, that took place from March 2 to March 20.

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

  • Akron couple faces felony after 2-year-old daughter froze to death on porch

    Akron couple faces felony after 2-year-old daughter froze to death on porch

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 4:45 AM EDT2018-03-21 08:45:56 GMT
    Tierra M. Williams, 22, and Dariaun D. Parker, 24, of Akron, have been charged with felony child endangering. (Source: Akron Police Department)Tierra M. Williams, 22, and Dariaun D. Parker, 24, of Akron, have been charged with felony child endangering. (Source: Akron Police Department)

    Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.

    Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.

Powered by Frankly