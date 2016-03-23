FOUND! Dyersburg police find missing 71-year-old

Dyersburg Police say a 71-year-old man with medical conditions who was reported missing Wednesday has been found.

Police say Richard Villiva was last seen around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday evening near the YMCA. Villiva was reportedly in need of help finding his home.

We have received no word on his condition or any other details.

We will have more information as it becomes available to us.

