UPDATE: 2 hurt in Hwy. 177 crash in Cape Girardeau Co.

Two people had to be taken to the hospital after a crash on State Highway 177 about two miles west of the Procter & Gamble plant in Cape Girardeau County.



Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that around 6:10 a.m. Jamone Lipsey, 30 of Murphysboro, IL, was driving east on Hwy. 177, when his truck crossed the center line and hit a van driven by Gary Wilfong, 33 of Jackson, MO, head on.



Ambulances rushed both drivers to the hospital.



Troopers say Lipsey was wearing his seat belt when the crash happened, and suffered minor injuries.



According to the traffic crash report, Wilfong was not wearing a seat belt and suffered serious injuries.

Hwy. 177 is down to one lane of traffic for more than an hour.

