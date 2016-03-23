This week in country music: 1991

Let's take a trip down memory lane. This morning we revisit the year 1991.

The biggest news story of the year was Operation Desert Storm. It was the biggest military operation undertaken by the U-S since the Vietnam War.

The biggest movies of the year were Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Beauty and the Beast and The Silence of the Lambs.

On TV, people were tuned into 60 Minutes, Roseanne and Murphy Brown.

And if you were listening to country music on the radio, these were the songs you were likely hearing this week 25 years ago.

Billboard Magazine's country chart had Randy Travis at number five with Heroes and Friends.

It was the title song from his latest album and was the only song on that album that was not a duet.

Garth Brooks was holding down the number four spot with Two of a Kind, Working on a Full House which became one of the most popular songs in his concerts.

Checking in at number three was Conway Twitty with I Couldn't See You Leaving. It was Twitty's final top ten hit.

At number two was I'd Love You All Over Again by Alan Jackson. The song was at the top of the chart the week before. It was the first of Jackson's many number one singles.

Knocking it out of the top spot was Clint Black's Loving Blind. It was the fifth of his 13 chart topping hits.

Country music from this week in '91.

