Tractor trailer overturns on Hwy. 60/62 in Mississippi Co.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is on the scene of an accident in Mississippi County.

Deputies were called out to the area around 4 a.m. in response to an overturned semi.

The accident happened on Hwy. 60/63 about a mile west of the levee.

Traffic blockages are possible as crews work to clean up the crash.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.