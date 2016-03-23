Hold onto your garbage can- FIRST ALERT FORECAST shows more wind - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Hold onto your garbage can- FIRST ALERT FORECAST shows more wind, warmer temps

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
It is Wednesday, March 23, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Another windy morning is on tap for this Wednesday. Wind advisories are in effect for the Bootheel. It will be warmer as you head out the door, with temps in the mid-50s and partly cloudy skies. FIRST ALERT: The weather team is tracking thunderstorms moving in tonight, with a slight chance of severe weather. We’re also looking ahead to your Easter forecast on the Breakfast Show.

Making Headlines:

Under investigationBelgian authorities have arrested Najim Laachraoui, a suspected Brussels Airport attacker. A massive manhunt continues for remaining suspects in the terrorist attacks at the airport and Maelbeek metro station that killed 34 people.

Presidential race: The results are in this morning from the presidential caucuses and primary in Utah, Idaho, and Arizona. Despite wins by Bernie Sanders and Ted Cruz, Donald Trump and Hilary Clinton still have the lead in delegates.

Governor visit: Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner will be at Murphysboro High School this morning. He will tour the school’s vocational programs and talk about educational funding and structural reforms.

Supreme court consideration: The Supreme Court is taking up a challenge from faith-based groups that oppose an Obama administration effort to ensure their employees and students can get cost-free birth control. The justices are hearing arguments today.

