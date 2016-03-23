Gov. Rauner to visit Murphysboro High School Wednesday

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner will be visiting Murphysboro High School Wednesday morning at 11 a.m.

He will tour the school’s vocational programs. Gov. Rauner is also expected to talk about educational funding and structural reforms.

Principal Tony Wilson says this opportunity is an exciting one for students.

"“This is something we want the students to be proud of,” Wilson said. “To realize the governor is coming to visit for them, not coming for me, the teachers, its cause of what the students are doing to be successful. With our student population, it’s been enough. They're proud, excited, there looking forward to it.”

Wilson says despite the high profile visit, the day will go on as normal.

“Students are doing what they normally do. It's business as usual, class as usual,” Wilson says. “He is going to visit a wide array of our vocational departments; our auto, robotics, construction, art classes. He is also going to spend some time in one of our government classes for a little bit of Q and A... That’s what we want him to see, what happens here every day not just when someone important shows up."

In his State of the State Address in February, Rauner said that no matter how the legislative session unfolds, if lawmakers sent a certain standalone education funding bill to his desk, he would sign it.

That $393 million education funding bill is sponsored by House Republican Jim Durkin and Senate Republican Leader Christine Radogno.

It also proposes fully funding the General State Aid foundation level for the first time in seven years, which would set aside $6,119 per Illinois student.

The governor and the legislature have been at odds over approving a state budget since July.

