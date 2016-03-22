Doniphan school board moves forward with proposal to start a football team

The Doniphan R-1 School District school board approved a plan that could bring football back to the junior and senior high schools, according to school officials.

District superintendent Jennifer Snyder said the board passed the proposal by a 6-1 margin at their regularly scheduled meeting,Tuesday, March 22.



"The Doniphan R-I Board of Education is proud that our patrons have shown an interest in the students of this community and are willing to support the endeavor of raising necessary funds to bring football to the District’s sports offerings," Snyder said in a statement. "The District will support their efforts by providing coaching stipends, transportation expenses, and insurance."



Gary Pennington, founder of the nonprofit Football for Doniphan Inc., said the district agreed to cover 20 percent of the estimated $500,000 cost to start the new teams. That commitment spans four years and will equate to about $25,000 a year from the district.

The remaining cost will fall on Football for Doniphan Inc.

Pennington, who has had his sights set on a football team in Doniphan for more 16 years, said he hopes fundraising and donations will cover the rest of the cost.

The estimate includes everything from uniforms and equipment, to a new stadium and coaching salaries.

Pennington said the group cleared a big hurdle with the board’s approval, but he knows he still has a ways to go to get the teams off the ground.

He hopes to have junior high school games scheduled this fall.

