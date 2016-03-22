Tattoos linked to improved immunity - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Tattoos linked to improved immunity

Written by Loreto Cruz, Reporter
New research shows tattoos may actually make you tougher.

Researchers at the University of Alabama say that people with a lot of tattoos have been shown to have a higher tolerance to sicknesses like the common cold.

When a tattoo artist's needle makes contact with the skin, research infection-fighting chemicals rush to the fresh wound to begin the healing process.

As people make a habit of returning and adding to their body art, researchers say the body begins producing more of those chemicals to adapt.

"It actually makes a lot of sense from what I've seen," Marion tattoo artist Joseph Dunmire said. "I mean, if your body's rebuilding itself all the time, it can fight against infections and get stronger than it would if its not used to doing that."

Dunmire said he tries to only go into long tattooing sessions with experienced or returning clients because their bodies are already conditioned and prepared for the process.

"Some people want to do it anyway, which is fine," he said. "But the lack of preparation will normally leave their body a bit weaker until they recover."

Researchers at the University of Alabama published their research in a national biology journal in early March of 2016.

    Reports: Austin bombings suspect dead

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 5:54 AM EDT2018-03-21 09:54:40 GMT

    The suspect is believed to be involved in a series of bombings in and near Austin, TX, that took place from March 2 to March 20.

  5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

  Akron couple faces felony after 2-year-old daughter froze to death on porch

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 4:45 AM EDT2018-03-21 08:45:56 GMT
    Tierra M. Williams, 22, and Dariaun D. Parker, 24, of Akron, have been charged with felony child endangering. (Source: Akron Police Department)

    Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.

