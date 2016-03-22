Inmate pleads guilty to escaping from IL halfway house - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Inmate pleads guilty to escaping from IL halfway house

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
BENTON, IL (KFVS) -

Joshua James Morrow, a Federal Bureau of Prisons inmate, pleaded guilty on Tuesday, March 22 to escaping from the Centerstone Halfway House in Marion, Illinois.

Court documents allege that Morrow escaped from the facility on January 6 and was re-captured by the United States Marshal's Service on January 8 in Carrier Mills, Illinois. At the time of his escape, Morrow was serving a 30 month federal sentence for various counterfeiting offenses.

Sentencing for Morrow is set for June 29 at 10:30 a.m. at the United States Courthouse in Benton, Illinois.

Morrow could face up to five years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.

Jessica Hayden will also face charges related to aiding and abetting in Morrow's escape. Hayden's trial is set to begin May 23 at 9 a.m.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    Reports: Austin bombings suspect dead

    Reports: Austin bombings suspect dead

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 5:54 AM EDT2018-03-21 09:54:40 GMT

    The suspect is believed to be involved in a series of bombings in and near Austin, TX, that took place from March 2 to March 20.

    The suspect is believed to be involved in a series of bombings in and near Austin, TX, that took place from March 2 to March 20.

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

  • Akron couple faces felony after 2-year-old daughter froze to death on porch

    Akron couple faces felony after 2-year-old daughter froze to death on porch

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 4:45 AM EDT2018-03-21 08:45:56 GMT
    Tierra M. Williams, 22, and Dariaun D. Parker, 24, of Akron, have been charged with felony child endangering. (Source: Akron Police Department)Tierra M. Williams, 22, and Dariaun D. Parker, 24, of Akron, have been charged with felony child endangering. (Source: Akron Police Department)

    Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.

    Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.

Powered by Frankly