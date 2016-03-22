Inmate pleads guilty to escaping from IL halfway house

Joshua James Morrow, a Federal Bureau of Prisons inmate, pleaded guilty on Tuesday, March 22 to escaping from the Centerstone Halfway House in Marion, Illinois.

Court documents allege that Morrow escaped from the facility on January 6 and was re-captured by the United States Marshal's Service on January 8 in Carrier Mills, Illinois. At the time of his escape, Morrow was serving a 30 month federal sentence for various counterfeiting offenses.

Sentencing for Morrow is set for June 29 at 10:30 a.m. at the United States Courthouse in Benton, Illinois.

Morrow could face up to five years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.

Jessica Hayden will also face charges related to aiding and abetting in Morrow's escape. Hayden's trial is set to begin May 23 at 9 a.m.

