Advance and Delta combine softball teams to play spring season

When low participation threatened to keep Advance and Delta girls off the softball diamond this season, players stepped up to the plate to come up with a solution.

Under approval from the Missouri State High School Activities Association, the two schools have combined teams for the spring the season.

For players like Jordan Eaton, a senior at Advance, it is a welcome relief.

“We we're kind of nervous that we weren't going to have a team," Eaton said.

Delta freshman Karlee Beggs says she wasn’t sure what was going to happen heading into her first year.

"Not many girls go that want to play," Beggs said. “I live and breath softball all year round and not having a high school team was kind of sad."



But now four girls from Delta joined seven girls from Advance to be able to compete this season.

"It was just kind of a perfect storm. Everything came together,” Advance athletic director James Hamlin said. “They needed some help to have kids have an opportunity. We needed the same."

The team retained the Advance name and schedule.

"I knew that you could co-op teams but didn't really know all about it. So my mom checked into it. We called all the AD's and got it figured out," Beggs said.

The girls are co-coached with each school represented.



"As far as these girls coming together to play as a team I couldn't ask for more," Advance coach Sarah Cundiff said.



"I just thank the community for the support they've given us so far,” Delta coach Jody Blattel added. “Advance has been very welcoming to us."



The girls and coaches say the transition has been smooth. They hope to continue to grow moving forward.



"It feels great. We all have a strong bond coming in for only practicing for two weeks,” Beggs said. “It's really nice.”

“As we get to know each other, it really started to come together,” Eaton said. “I still think we have a lot more to learn about each other, but I think it will be a really good experience in the end though."

The Advance Lady Hornets started the season 2-1.

